01 October 2024_ Major stock indices in Hong Kong and China markets rose sharply, with retail traders and fund managers responding to positive signals from Beijing. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.13%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5%. The Shenzhen Component Index also rose significantly, reflecting renewed confidence in the economy and expectations of further stimulus policies. Analysts attribute the rise to a climate of economic optimism. The news is reported by South China Morning Post. Stimulus policies are measures adopted by the government to stimulate economic growth, particularly relevant in a context of global uncertainties.