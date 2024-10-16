China: Hong Kong Announces New Economic and Financial Policies

October 16, 2024_ Today, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu unveiled the '2024 Policy Address' at the Legislative Council Complex, outlining measures to support the internationalization of the Renminbi (RMB) and promote the senior citizen industry. Initiatives include optimizing capital markets and establishing a HK$10 billion innovation and technology fund. In addition, the Hong Kong government announced a reduction in alcohol tax, from 100% to 10% for beverages with an import price of more than HK$200. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting Hong Kong's commitment to strengthening its position as an international financial center. The new policies aim to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of citizens, with a particular focus on supporting businesses and investment.