August 21, 2024_ Shi Taifeng, director of the Beijing United Front Work Department, stressed the importance of Hong Kong as a connector to facilitate cross-Strait reunification. At the World Conference of Overseas Chinese to Promote the Peaceful Reunification of China, he highlighted the crucial role of the 'one country, two systems' principle for national progress. Shi criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing it of promoting independence and an anti-China atmosphere since 2016. He expressed hope that Hong Kong can use its unique advantages to promote cross-Strait integration and development opportunities. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. The reunification of China is a strategic goal for the Chinese government, which regards Taiwan as an integral part of its territory.