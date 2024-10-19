China: Hong Kong banks earmark HK$370 billion for SMEs

October 19, 2024_ Sixteen major Hong Kong banks have announced that they are setting aside HK$370 billion (about US$47 billion) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in financial difficulty. This initiative comes in response to the current economic challenges and could see an increase in the amount of loans after the city's central bank lowered capital requirements. SMEs, which make up a significant portion of Hong Kong's economy, will benefit from this liquidity injection to address financial difficulties. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. SMEs are key to employment and innovation in Hong Kong, contributing substantially to the region's economic growth.