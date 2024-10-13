China: Hong Kong boosts innovation and technology sector with new fund

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to attract co-investors in the innovation and technology sector by restructuring a HK$2 billion government fund. The fund, launched in 2017, will be revamped to offer greater flexibility and support to a wider range of start-ups, particularly those in the early stages of development. Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said the changes are aimed at improving the attractiveness of investment in the sector, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The move comes as part of a broader effort to boost the technology ecosystem in Hong Kong, a major financial and business hub in Asia.