Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong boosts innovation and technology sector with new fund

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to attract co-investors in the innovation and technology sector by restructuring a HK$2 billion...

China: Hong Kong boosts innovation and technology sector with new fund
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to attract co-investors in the innovation and technology sector by restructuring a HK$2 billion government fund. The fund, launched in 2017, will be revamped to offer greater flexibility and support to a wider range of start-ups, particularly those in the early stages of development. Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said the changes are aimed at improving the attractiveness of investment in the sector, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The move comes as part of a broader effort to boost the technology ecosystem in Hong Kong, a major financial and business hub in Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong billion government fund business hub up
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza