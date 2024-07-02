Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
China: Hong Kong celebrates the 27th anniversary of the return to Chinese sovereignty

July 2, 2024_ Hong Kong celebrated the 27th anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty with citywide celebrations, speeches, discounts and the...

02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
July 2, 2024_ Hong Kong celebrated the 27th anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty with citywide celebrations, speeches, discounts and the announcement of two significant gifts from Beijing. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu revealed that two giant pandas will arrive within a few months as a symbolic gift. Additionally, an agreement was announced for visa-free travel to mainland China for approximately 270,000 permanent residents with foreign passports. Lee stressed the importance of aligning with national development strategies and promoting cooperation with other provinces and cities in mainland China. The South China Morning Post reports it. The visa-free travel arrangement will be implemented by the National Immigration Administration and will benefit approximately 270,000 permanent residents of non-Chinese nationals.

in Evidenza