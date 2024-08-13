China: Hong Kong Companies Ready to Hire Young People with Disabilities

August 13, 2024_ A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups has revealed that more than 74% of Hong Kong companies are willing to hire young people with disabilities, provided they have the necessary skills and qualifications. The survey involved 1,000 companies, of which 65% have employed young people with disabilities in the past, reporting positive experiences. The federation welcomed the findings, highlighting the growing recognition and acceptance of these young people in the workforce. However, challenges also emerged, such as the need for more support and training for employers and employees. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The survey highlights the importance of creating an inclusive workplace and addressing existing barriers to the employment of young people with disabilities.