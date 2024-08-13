Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong Companies Ready to Hire Young People with Disabilities

August 13, 2024_ A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups has revealed that more than 74% of Hong Kong companies are willing to...

China: Hong Kong Companies Ready to Hire Young People with Disabilities
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups has revealed that more than 74% of Hong Kong companies are willing to hire young people with disabilities, provided they have the necessary skills and qualifications. The survey involved 1,000 companies, of which 65% have employed young people with disabilities in the past, reporting positive experiences. The federation welcomed the findings, highlighting the growing recognition and acceptance of these young people in the workforce. However, challenges also emerged, such as the need for more support and training for employers and employees. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The survey highlights the importance of creating an inclusive workplace and addressing existing barriers to the employment of young people with disabilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
survey highlights survey ispezione survey involved
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza