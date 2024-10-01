Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
China: Hong Kong-Designed Satellite Launched to Monitor Natural Disasters
October 1, 2024_ A satellite designed in Hong Kong was recently launched into space with the aim of monitoring and managing natural disasters. The satellite, a collaboration between local institutions and technology companies, will provide crucial data for predicting and responding to catastrophic events such as floods and earthquakes. The mission represents a significant step in improving China's response capacity to environmental emergencies. The satellite will also help strengthen international cooperation in disaster management, the South China Morning Post reports. This initiative underscores China's commitment to using space technology to address environmental challenges and improve public safety.

