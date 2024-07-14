China: Hong Kong develops AI tool for public officials

July 14, 2024_ Hong Kong government departments will use a locally developed artificial intelligence tool similar to ChatGPT. After an initial testing phase, the system will be made available to the public. The AI model, called 'Hong Kong government AI model', is capable of understanding and producing Chinese text. The system requires extensive training and use to function properly, and initial testing has been positive. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. This development represents a significant step in Hong Kong's technological innovation, with potential future applications for the citizenry.