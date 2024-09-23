China: Hong Kong Expects Surge in Mainland Visitors During National Day

September 23, 2024_ Hong Kong is set to welcome up to 1.2 million visitors from mainland China during the National Day holiday week, up 10 percent from last year. Local tourism authorities estimate that the number of incoming tour groups could also grow by 10 percent during the seven-day period, which begins October 1. The total number of visitors from mainland China this year is expected to exceed last year's by 50 percent. The Hong Kong government is working with the tourism industry to offer special deals and discounts to attract more visitors, the South China Morning Post reported. The Hong Kong Tourism Industry Federation confirmed that around 30,000 visitors could arrive in organized groups, many of whom will stay at hotels in the city.