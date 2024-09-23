Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong Expects Surge in Mainland Visitors During National Day

September 23, 2024_ Hong Kong is set to welcome up to 1.2 million visitors from mainland China during the National Day holiday week, up 10 percent...

China: Hong Kong Expects Surge in Mainland Visitors During National Day
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Hong Kong is set to welcome up to 1.2 million visitors from mainland China during the National Day holiday week, up 10 percent from last year. Local tourism authorities estimate that the number of incoming tour groups could also grow by 10 percent during the seven-day period, which begins October 1. The total number of visitors from mainland China this year is expected to exceed last year's by 50 percent. The Hong Kong government is working with the tourism industry to offer special deals and discounts to attract more visitors, the South China Morning Post reported. The Hong Kong Tourism Industry Federation confirmed that around 30,000 visitors could arrive in organized groups, many of whom will stay at hotels in the city.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tourism authorities Mainland China Cina authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza