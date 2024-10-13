Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong Expects Two Flu Peaks for Winter 2024

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong health experts predict that the 2024 winter flu season will have two peaks, the first expected in December and the second...

China: Hong Kong Expects Two Flu Peaks for Winter 2024
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong health experts predict that the 2024 winter flu season will have two peaks, the first expected in December and the second in February. The Center for Health Protection has recommended that people get vaccinated and take preventive measures to cope with the season. In addition, a warning has been issued that the flu season could become more severe due to the recent easing of restrictions against Covid-19. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. Health authorities in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Health authorities flu season could stagione season
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza