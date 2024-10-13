China: Hong Kong Expects Two Flu Peaks for Winter 2024

October 13, 2024_ Hong Kong health experts predict that the 2024 winter flu season will have two peaks, the first expected in December and the second in February. The Center for Health Protection has recommended that people get vaccinated and take preventive measures to cope with the season. In addition, a warning has been issued that the flu season could become more severe due to the recent easing of restrictions against Covid-19. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. Health authorities in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public health.