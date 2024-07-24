Cerca nel sito
 
China: Hong Kong faces global challenges with innovation and competitiveness

24 July 2024_ Hong Kong is called upon to respond to challenges arising from profound changes in the global landscape, according to a senior Chinese...

China: Hong Kong faces global challenges with innovation and competitiveness
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Hong Kong is called upon to respond to challenges arising from profound changes in the global landscape, according to a senior Chinese official. Xi Baodong, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stressed the importance of adapting and taking advantage of the city's unique advantages to maintain its competitiveness. During a forum on the future of Hong Kong, he highlighted the need for innovation, technology and strengthening ties with mainland China. Xi also urged stepped up efforts to attract talent and investment to the city. The South China Morning Post reports it. Hong Kong, a major Asian metropolis, is known for its economic dynamism and resilience in the face of global challenges.

