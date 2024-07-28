Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
China: Hong Kong initiates regulation of subdivided apartments

July 28, 2024_ Hong Kong has announced a plan to regulate subdivided apartments, a common but controversial housing solution in the region. This...

China: Hong Kong initiates regulation of subdivided apartments
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
July 28, 2024_ Hong Kong has announced a plan to regulate subdivided apartments, a common but controversial housing solution in the region. This initiative aims to improve the living conditions of tenants, often forced to live in cramped and unhealthy spaces. The new regulations include minimum safety and hygiene standards, as well as measures to ensure access to essential services. The Hong Kong government intends to address concerns related to the growing housing crisis and lack of adequate housing. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. This series of measures represents a significant step towards protecting tenants' rights and promoting a healthier living environment in the Asian metropolis.

