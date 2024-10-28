China: Hong Kong Launches Fintech Cooperation With Middle East

October 28, 2024_ Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Finance Secretary Paul Chan announced a new milestone in Hong Kong-Middle East fintech cooperation. Chan will lead a trade delegation to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative, promoting exchanges between the financial and innovation sectors. During the visit, the first two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the Hong Kong stock index will be launched, highlighting the importance of collaboration in innovation and technology. Chan will participate in discussions to illustrate Hong Kong's role as a