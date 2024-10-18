China: Hong Kong Reclaims Top Spot in Global Economic Freedom

October 18, 2024_ Hong Kong recently regained the top spot in the global economic freedom rankings, an achievement enthusiastically welcomed by officials and industry experts. Under the principle of 'one country, two systems', the city has demonstrated its solid economic foundation and potential for a bright future. Local authorities and business leaders have praised Hong Kong's resilience and distinctive capabilities in the global economic environment. This recognition underscores the city's importance as a financial and commercial hub in Asia. The news was reported by China Daily. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, known for its free economic system and vibrant commercial life.