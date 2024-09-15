China: Hong Kong responds to US actions against its business premises

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has warned that American companies will pay the price if their politicians continue their tactics against the city. Lee condemned the recent decision by the US House of Representatives to close Hong Kong's business offices, calling it an attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs. Despite the US actions, Lee said Hong Kong would continue to prosper and remain an important destination for foreign investment. His comments were reported by the Sunday Morning Post. Lee stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with other countries, including those in Southeast Asia and Europe, to promote global trade and economic growth.

