Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
China: Hong Kong, Riyadh launch $1 billion investment fund

01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
November 1, 2024_ Hong Kong and Riyadh have announced the creation of a $1 billion investment fund, aimed at supporting infrastructure and technology projects. This fund represents a significant step in economic cooperation between the two cities, aiming to strengthen trade ties and attract foreign investment. The authorities of Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia have stressed the importance of this initiative to stimulate economic growth and innovation in the region. The agreement is seen as an opportunity to diversify local economies and promote sustainable development. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. The fund will focus on key sectors such as technology, energy and infrastructure, helping to create a favorable environment for investors.

