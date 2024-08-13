China: Hong Kong Strengthens Its Status as an International Financial Hub

August 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to consolidate its position as an international financial hub, supported by business leaders, regulators and academics. The city benefits from unique advantages, such as a strategic location and a robust legal system, which make it attractive to global investors and companies. The central government has reaffirmed its support, implementing policies to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and foster integration with the mainland Chinese economy. Measures taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government include tax incentives and regulatory reforms to attract talent and investment, China Daily reported. These initiatives aim to boost the city's financial services industry, which has shown resilience despite global economic uncertainties. Hong Kong, known for its dynamic stock market and strong performance in the banking and insurance sectors, continues to be a bridge between mainland China and international markets.