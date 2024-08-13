Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong Strengthens Its Status as an International Financial Hub

August 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to consolidate its position as an international financial hub, supported by business leaders,...

China: Hong Kong Strengthens Its Status as an International Financial Hub
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to consolidate its position as an international financial hub, supported by business leaders, regulators and academics. The city benefits from unique advantages, such as a strategic location and a robust legal system, which make it attractive to global investors and companies. The central government has reaffirmed its support, implementing policies to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and foster integration with the mainland Chinese economy. Measures taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government include tax incentives and regulatory reforms to attract talent and investment, China Daily reported. These initiatives aim to boost the city's financial services industry, which has shown resilience despite global economic uncertainties. Hong Kong, known for its dynamic stock market and strong performance in the banking and insurance sectors, continues to be a bridge between mainland China and international markets.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong as Its position as stepping up its efforts
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza