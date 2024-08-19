China: Hong Kong supports small and medium-sized enterprises in difficult economic environment

August 19, 2024_ Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has vowed to increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in a challenging economic environment. Speaking at a public meeting, Lee expressed optimism about the 2025 economic outlook, but warned of risks related to the US presidential election and interest rate hikes. He stressed the importance of listening to the needs of SMEs, which account for 98% of Hong Kong's private sector workforce. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. Lee also mentioned recent meetings with the Hong Kong Banks Association to explore financing solutions for local businesses.