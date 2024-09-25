China: Hong Kong Surpasses Singapore as Asia's Top Financial Center

September 25, 2024_ Hong Kong recently surpassed Singapore to become Asia's leading financial center, according to the Global Financial Centres Index. The report, published by Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute, ranks Hong Kong fourth globally, behind New York and London. Improving stock market performance and a growing number of new listings have contributed to Hong Kong's success. The ranking evaluates the competitiveness of financial centers based on factors such as business environment and reputation. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, is known for its dynamic financial sector and strategic position in international trade.