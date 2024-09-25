Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong Surpasses Singapore as Asia's Top Financial Center

September 25, 2024_ Hong Kong recently surpassed Singapore to become Asia's leading financial center, according to the Global Financial Centres...

China: Hong Kong Surpasses Singapore as Asia's Top Financial Center
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Hong Kong recently surpassed Singapore to become Asia's leading financial center, according to the Global Financial Centres Index. The report, published by Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute, ranks Hong Kong fourth globally, behind New York and London. Improving stock market performance and a growing number of new listings have contributed to Hong Kong's success. The ranking evaluates the competitiveness of financial centers based on factors such as business environment and reputation. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, is known for its dynamic financial sector and strategic position in international trade.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Asia's Top Financial Center ranks Hong Kong Hong Kong business environment
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza