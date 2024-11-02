China: Hong Kong Talent Program Visa Extension

November 2, 2024_ Hong Kong talent program visa holders will have more months to apply for an extension, with the option to work remotely as long as...

November 2, 2024_ Hong Kong talent program visa holders will have more months to apply for an extension, with the option to work remotely as long as they earn HK$1.2 million a year and pay taxes in the city. The move is aimed at making Hong Kong an attractive hub for highly skilled professionals, incentivizing talent to stay in the city. The new policy comes amid global competition to attract top talent as Hong Kong seeks to recover economically, South China Morning Post reported. Hong Kong's talent program was established to attract foreign professionals and investors, contributing to the region's economic development.