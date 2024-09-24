Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
China: Hong Kong Tests Drones, Flying Cars for Urban Transportation

September 24, 2024_ Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung announced plans to test drone and flying car services in a phased...

China: Hong Kong Tests Drones, Flying Cars for Urban Transportation
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung announced plans to test drone and flying car services in a phased manner. Experts stressed the importance of cross-border integration and the use of low-altitude airspace for the trillion-yuan national plan. Lam said the government is evaluating the most feasible trial programs to help integrate Hong Kong into the Greater Bay Area. The project aims to develop a low-altitude economy, requiring collaboration between various sectors. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. The tests will include flights by different companies, from light to heavy drones, to explore the potential of urban air transport.

