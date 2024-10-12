China: Hong Kong Thefts Increase, 132 Cases in Eight Months

October 12, 2024_ Hong Kong police have reported a significant increase in thefts, with 132 cases recorded in the first eight months of 2024, surpassing the total for the entire year of 2023. Among the most high-profile incidents, a Swiss tourist had a watch worth HK$4 million stolen from a backpack stored in a compartment above his seat. Local authorities are stepping up security measures to address this growing public safety concern. The situation has raised concerns among residents and visitors, highlighting the need for increased vigilance, the South China Morning Post reports. Hong Kong, one of the world's most densely populated cities, is known for its vibrant urban life and tourism, but faces challenges related to crime and security.