Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong triumphs at the Paris Olympics with FILA clothing

04 August 2024_ The Hong Kong team won two gold medals in foil at the Paris Olympics, wearing uniforms designed by the Italian brand FILA. This event...

China: Hong Kong triumphs at the Paris Olympics with FILA clothing
05 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The Hong Kong team won two gold medals in foil at the Paris Olympics, wearing uniforms designed by the Italian brand FILA. This event marks a significant return for the Olympics to Paris, celebrating the fusion of fashion and sport. The Settanta jacket, a symbol of elegance and history, made the medalists protagonists on the podium, highlighting the influence of Italian design in the world of sport. The news is reported by xinwust.com. FILA, known for its refined style, continues to demonstrate how fashion can elevate sporting performance, paying homage to the Italian tradition in design.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian of Italian design oro gold
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza