04 August 2024_ The Hong Kong team won two gold medals in foil at the Paris Olympics, wearing uniforms designed by the Italian brand FILA. This event marks a significant return for the Olympics to Paris, celebrating the fusion of fashion and sport. The Settanta jacket, a symbol of elegance and history, made the medalists protagonists on the podium, highlighting the influence of Italian design in the world of sport. The news is reported by xinwust.com. FILA, known for its refined style, continues to demonstrate how fashion can elevate sporting performance, paying homage to the Italian tradition in design.