August 18, 2024_ Hong Kong's six pandas are attracting the attention of tourism leaders and lawmakers, who see them as an opportunity to promote the city's branding. The pandas could be used to create products and appear on planes of Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's main airline. Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park, said the park would explore every commercial opportunity to increase visitor numbers ahead of its reopening. The Sunday Morning Post reported the news, highlighting the importance of pandas, symbols of conservation and tourism, to the local economy. Ocean Park is a popular theme park and aquarium in Hong Kong, known for its wildlife attractions.