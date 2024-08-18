Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hong Kong's Six Pandas Become Symbol of Local Tourism

August 18, 2024_ Hong Kong's six pandas are attracting the attention of tourism leaders and lawmakers, who see them as an opportunity to promote the...

China: Hong Kong's Six Pandas Become Symbol of Local Tourism
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Hong Kong's six pandas are attracting the attention of tourism leaders and lawmakers, who see them as an opportunity to promote the city's branding. The pandas could be used to create products and appear on planes of Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's main airline. Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park, said the park would explore every commercial opportunity to increase visitor numbers ahead of its reopening. The Sunday Morning Post reported the news, highlighting the importance of pandas, symbols of conservation and tourism, to the local economy. Ocean Park is a popular theme park and aquarium in Hong Kong, known for its wildlife attractions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aquarium in Hong Kong park would city's branding Hong Kong
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza