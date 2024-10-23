Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
China: HSBC restructures its global operations into four business units
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ HSBC Holdings has announced a reorganization of its global operations, splitting them into four business units to improve its geographic footprint. The new divisions will include a hub in Hong Kong, the UK, commercial banking, and wealth and personal management. Despite the restructuring, HSBC confirmed that there will be no impact on jobs in Hong Kong, but it may consider selling Hang Seng Bank, in which it holds 62%. HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery said the new structure will lead to a simpler and more dynamic organization as the bank works to streamline its operations. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. HSBC is one of the world's largest banks and has a strong presence in Hong Kong, where it has historically had its head office.

