China: Huawei launches world's first tri-fold smartphone

September 11, 2024_ Huawei has unveiled the world's first tri-fold smartphone, attracting attention after Apple's iPhone 16 launch. The new Mate XT has already registered over 4 million pre-orders, despite its price tag of over $2,800, three times higher than the iPhone 16. This device is equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, positioning Huawei as an innovator in the smartphone market. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily, highlighting the growing competition between Chinese and American tech giants. Huawei, headquartered in Shenzhen, is a leading technology and telecommunications manufacturer in China, known for its advanced devices and network solutions.