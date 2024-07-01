China: Huge congestion on the opening day of the new highway between Shenzhen and Zhongshan

July 1, 2024_ The first day of the opening of the new highway connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan saw huge vehicle congestion. The new infrastructure, designed to improve connections between the two cities, was immediately put to the test with heavy traffic. Shenzhen, one of China's most dynamic cities, and Zhongshan, located in Guangdong province, are now connected by this new arterial road. Despite expectations of smoother traffic, the first day highlighted the need for additional measures to manage the influx of vehicles. The South China Morning Post reports it. Local authorities are monitoring the situation to make any improvements to traffic management.