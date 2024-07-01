Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Huge congestion on the opening day of the new highway between Shenzhen and Zhongshan

July 1, 2024_ The first day of the opening of the new highway connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan saw huge vehicle congestion. The new infrastructure,...

China: Huge congestion on the opening day of the new highway between Shenzhen and Zhongshan
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ The first day of the opening of the new highway connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan saw huge vehicle congestion. The new infrastructure, designed to improve connections between the two cities, was immediately put to the test with heavy traffic. Shenzhen, one of China's most dynamic cities, and Zhongshan, located in Guangdong province, are now connected by this new arterial road. Despite expectations of smoother traffic, the first day highlighted the need for additional measures to manage the influx of vehicles. The South China Morning Post reports it. Local authorities are monitoring the situation to make any improvements to traffic management.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and Zhongshan Zhongshan Shenzhen Local authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza