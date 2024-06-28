China: Human trafficking network towards Italy dismantled

June 27, 2024_ Italian police announced Wednesday that they had dismantled a human trafficking ring that transported Chinese citizens to Italy using luxury cars. Nine members of the group were arrested, eight of them while attempting to illegally cross the border between Italy and Slovenia. The authorities seized eighteen vehicles and approximately ten thousand euros in cash. 77 undocumented migrants were identified, many of them women and minors between 15 and 18 years old. According to ntdtv.com, the group facilitated the entry of Chinese into Italy and other European countries via the Balkans. The news highlights the importance of international cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.