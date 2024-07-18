Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
China: Humanoid robots designed for the most in-demand jobs

July 18, 2024_ In China, humanoid robots are being developed to address the country's future work needs. These robots are designed to perform tasks...

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ In China, humanoid robots are being developed to address the country's future work needs. These robots are designed to perform tasks in industries such as elder care and industrial manufacturing. The objective is to fill gaps in the labor market, especially in view of the aging population and the growing demand for skilled labor. Chinese companies are investing significantly in research and development to improve the capabilities and efficiency of these robots. The South China Morning Post reports it. This initiative reflects China's commitment to becoming a world leader in robotic technology and automation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In China work needs reports it address
in Evidenza
in Evidenza