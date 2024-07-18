China: Humanoid robots designed for the most in-demand jobs

July 18, 2024_ In China, humanoid robots are being developed to address the country's future work needs. These robots are designed to perform tasks in industries such as elder care and industrial manufacturing. The objective is to fill gaps in the labor market, especially in view of the aging population and the growing demand for skilled labor. Chinese companies are investing significantly in research and development to improve the capabilities and efficiency of these robots. The South China Morning Post reports it. This initiative reflects China's commitment to becoming a world leader in robotic technology and automation.