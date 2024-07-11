China: Huzhou economic delegation welcomed in Rome

10 July 2024_ An economic delegation from the Chinese city of Huzhou, led by the director of the Standing Committee of the Huzhou People's Assembly, Sun Xianlong, was warmly welcomed in Rome by the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Italy. During the meeting, Huzhou's economic successes and cooperation opportunities with Italy were discussed. The delegation expressed its desire to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two nations. The event saw the participation of important Chinese and Italian figures, including the Consul General of China in Rome and representatives of various Chinese associations in Italy. huarenjie.com reports it. The visit aims to explore new investment and collaboration opportunities between Huzhou and Italy, promoting mutual economic development.