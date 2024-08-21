China: IAT Auto Invests in Lin-gang Special Zone for Automotive Research

Cerca nel sito
 
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ IAT Auto, China's first independent automotive design company, has signed an investment agreement with Lin-gang Special Area to develop vehicle research, production and export. Lin-gang's choice is motivated by an extensive transportation network and open-minded policies that foster global competitiveness. IAT's new facility will be located in Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone, already home to major international automakers. This development is part of a broader trend of the region's smart car industry growing, with over 1.1 million connected vehicles expected to be produced in 2023, as reported by en.people.cn. Lin-gang, part of the China Pilot Free Trade Zone, is a special economic zone that aims to experiment with new policies to attract investment and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
