05 September 2024_ Italian authorities have discovered an illegal textile laboratory in the province of Ascoli Piceno, specifically in the Monteprandone area, where 25 Chinese workers were living and working in non-compliant conditions. The operation, conducted by the Carabinieri in collaboration with various government agencies, revealed serious violations of labor and housing regulations. The workers, all in possession of regular residence permits, were employed in a building owned by two Chinese citizens. The news, reported by huarenjie.com, highlights the problems related to irregular work and the protection of workers' rights in Italy, a topic of growing relevance also in China.