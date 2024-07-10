China: Impeachment for former Defense Minister Wei Fenghe

10 July 2024_ Former Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has been charged with 'betrayal or defection to a hostile force', a rare and serious charge that suggests possible involvement with a foreign power. Wei, replaced by Li Shangfu in March, is the most senior official to be purged in recent years. The statement was released by the Central Military Commission, which oversees the People's Liberation Army, without providing further details. This case is part of the broader anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping, which has already seen numerous senior military and civilian officials removed. The South China Morning Post reports it. Wei's fall, given his high position and sensitive role, will likely have significant implications for China's defense policy.