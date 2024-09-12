Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
China: Inbound tourism recovers to pre-COVID levels

September 12, 2024_ Experts predict that China's inbound tourism market will continue to recover in the rest of the year, with the possibility of...

China: Inbound tourism recovers to pre-COVID levels
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Experts predict that China's inbound tourism market will continue to recover in the rest of the year, with the possibility of returning to 2019 levels. In the first half of 2023, about 15.48 million foreign travelers visited China, of which about 8 million were for leisure purposes, up 70% compared to the same period in 2019. The data also shows a growing preference for individual travel and an interest in local life and traditional cultural activities. In addition, social media is influencing travel preferences, turning China into a new 'chic' tourist destination. The news is reported by China Daily. The recovery of tourism is a positive sign for the Chinese economy, which has seen an increase in interest in authentic experiences and local culture.

