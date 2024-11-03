Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Incoming Workers' Placement Services Needed

03 November 2024_ Highly skilled workers moving to China are demanding an increase in placement services to help them integrate into the job market....

China: Incoming Workers' Placement Services Needed
03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 November 2024_ Highly skilled workers moving to China are demanding an increase in placement services to help them integrate into the job market. Parents are also expressing concerns about having to transfer their children from schools they already attended, believing it is unfair to their educational path. The requests highlight the growing focus on the needs of families and professionals in the context of international mobility. These dynamics reflect the challenges faced by newcomers to the country, underlining the importance of adequate support, the Sunday Morning Post reports. Chinese authorities are considering these requests to improve the country's attractiveness as a destination for global talent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
job market help in linea chinese authorities incoming Workers' placement
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza