03 November 2024_ Highly skilled workers moving to China are demanding an increase in placement services to help them integrate into the job market. Parents are also expressing concerns about having to transfer their children from schools they already attended, believing it is unfair to their educational path. The requests highlight the growing focus on the needs of families and professionals in the context of international mobility. These dynamics reflect the challenges faced by newcomers to the country, underlining the importance of adequate support, the Sunday Morning Post reports. Chinese authorities are considering these requests to improve the country's attractiveness as a destination for global talent.