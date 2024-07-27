China: Increase in foreign tourism in the first half of 2024

July 27, 2024_ China welcomed 14.6 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2024, recording an increase of 152.7% compared to the previous year. New visa policies, along with cleanliness, security and the convenience of mobile payments, have helped improve the country's image among visitors. This significant increase highlights the growing interest in China as a tourist destination following pandemic-related restrictions. The source of this information is Shanghai Daily. The focus on China as a tourist destination is supported by government initiatives that aim to make the country more accessible and attractive to international travellers.