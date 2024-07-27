Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
China: Increase in housing demand for foreign students and talent

July 27, 2024_ China is seeing an increase in demand for housing due to the influx of foreign students and professionals. University cities and tech...

China: Increase in housing demand for foreign students and talent
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 27, 2024_ China is seeing an increase in demand for housing due to the influx of foreign students and professionals. University cities and tech hubs are seeing a significant increase in the number of rental requests, pushing prices higher. This phenomenon is attributed to the growing attractiveness of China's educational institutions and employment opportunities in the country. Local authorities are trying to answer this question with new housing policies. The South China Morning Post reports it. Chinese universities, renowned for their academic quality, are attracting more and more international students, contributing to an expanding real estate market.

