Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
China: Increase in Italian tourists in Wenzhou

July 12, 2024_ The number of foreign tourists in Wenzhou increased significantly in the first half of 2024, an increase of 294% compared to the previous year. Among the visitors, many come from Italy, attracted by the natural and cultural beauty of the city. Wenzhou has improved its tourism infrastructure, including direct flights to Rome and Milan, to facilitate the arrival of Italian tourists. Local authorities have also implemented measures to make the entry and stay of foreign visitors easier. This was reported by the news site 66wz.com. This increase in Italian tourists highlights the growing interest in Chinese destinations and the strengthening of tourism ties between Italy and China.

Tag
Wenzhou has improved Italia Cina Wenzhou
