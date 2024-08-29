China: Industrial Profit Growth Steady in First Seven Months of 2024

August 28, 2024_ Economic data released on August 27, 2024 show that profits of China's large-scale industrial enterprises increased by 3.6% in the first seven months of 2024, continuing a steady recovery trend. In particular, profits in the consumer goods manufacturing industry increased by 10.2%, while those in the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 6.1%. The growth is supported by policies such as equipment upgrading and the consumer goods replacement program. The source of this information is news.cctv.com. These data highlight the optimism about China's economic recovery, with a special focus on innovation and industrial modernization.