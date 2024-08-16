China: Influx of mainland immigrants balances out Hongkongers' hemorrhage

August 16, 2024_ An influx of immigrants from mainland China has helped offset Hong Kong’s hemorrhage of residents, with 44,000 new arrivals in the first six months of the year. Statistics show that the number of Hongkongers leaving the city remains significant, but talent attraction programs and a slight increase in births have helped maintain the demographic balance. The Hong Kong government has attributed the success of the attraction programs to recent easing of travel restrictions, the South China Morning Post reported. The development highlights the region’s ongoing migration dynamics, as Hong Kong seeks to attract talent to support its economy.