Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Influx of mainland immigrants balances out Hongkongers' hemorrhage

August 16, 2024_ An influx of immigrants from mainland China has helped offset Hong Kong’s hemorrhage of residents, with 44,000 new arrivals in the...

China: Influx of mainland immigrants balances out Hongkongers' hemorrhage
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ An influx of immigrants from mainland China has helped offset Hong Kong’s hemorrhage of residents, with 44,000 new arrivals in the first six months of the year. Statistics show that the number of Hongkongers leaving the city remains significant, but talent attraction programs and a slight increase in births have helped maintain the demographic balance. The Hong Kong government has attributed the success of the attraction programs to recent easing of travel restrictions, the South China Morning Post reported. The development highlights the region’s ongoing migration dynamics, as Hong Kong seeks to attract talent to support its economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
mainland China Alleanza Nazionale demographic balance Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza