July 8, 2024_ China prepares to promote innovation through international opening-up during an upcoming crucial reform meeting. Experts and business leaders highlight the importance of global technology cooperation to stimulate new growth engines and share opportunities with the rest of the world. The third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing from July 15 to 18 to outline new economic reforms. President Xi Jinping reiterated the need for an open and competitive environment for scientific and technological innovation. China Daily reports it. The meeting will feature key figures such as Wang Zhigang and Xue Lan, who will discuss strategies for integrating China into the global innovation system.