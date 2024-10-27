Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
China: Integrated Urban and Rural Development in Chongqing Under Xi Jinping's Leadership
27 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ During a visit to Chongqing, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of promoting integrated development between urban and rural areas, highlighting the crucial role of cities and villages in economic growth. Chongqing, the only directly controlled municipality in central and western China, is implementing a new urbanization model that promotes the mobility of resources and talents between cities and the countryside. The government has launched reforms to improve access to public services and promote innovation in rural areas, aiming for a balance between urban and rural development. The news is reported by news.cn. Chongqing, with a population of over 21 million, is an important economic and cultural center, and its development is a model for other Chinese regions.

