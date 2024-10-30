China: Intel to invest $300 million to expand chip production

October 30, 2024_ Intel has announced a $300 million investment in China to expand its chip packaging and testing operations. The move will also see...

October 30, 2024_ Intel has announced a $300 million investment in China to expand its chip packaging and testing operations. The move will also see the creation of a customer solutions center to improve efficiency and service quality. The investment comes amid growing global scrutiny of U.S.-China trade relations, raising questions about how such investments could shape technology policy, the South China Morning Post reported. Intel, a major semiconductor company, has a long history of operations in China, where it has established several manufacturing facilities.