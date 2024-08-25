Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
China: Interest in buying Stellantis' iconic brands in crisis

August 25, 2024_ China is set to consider buying Stellantis' historic brands, such as Jeep and Alfa Romeo, as the company faces a slump in profits...

25 agosto 2024
August 25, 2024_ China is set to consider buying Stellantis' historic brands, such as Jeep and Alfa Romeo, as the company faces a slump in profits and sales. The struggles of Stellantis, which has seen a price increase without significant improvements in its products, have attracted the attention of Chinese manufacturers, interested in brands with a long history. In particular, Italian brands such as Maserati and Alfa Romeo could prove attractive to the Chinese market, which is looking to expand its luxury vehicle offerings. The news, which highlights Stellantis' challenges and China's interest in Italian brands, was reported by ltaaa.cn. This development could have significant repercussions on the global automotive market, with Italy continuing to be a reference point for automotive design and tradition.

