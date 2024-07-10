Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Interest in Italy among Chinese tourists is growing

July 9, 2024_ Major Chinese travel agencies and online platforms report an increase in bookings for long-haul destinations such as Italy, France and...

China: Interest in Italy among Chinese tourists is growing
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Major Chinese travel agencies and online platforms report an increase in bookings for long-haul destinations such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Sporting events such as the Paris Olympics and the European football championship have contributed to increasing the flow of tourists to Europe. In particular, bookings for Italy are growing strongly, also thanks to the opening of new direct air routes. At the same time, inbound tourism to China is experiencing a boom, with a significant increase in visitors from countries such as Italy, France and Germany, facilitated by visa-free policies. sdchina.com reports it. Shenzhen Airport has seen a notable increase in the number of foreign tourists, with a 292% increase in visitors from visa-free countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Italy Italia Francia reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza