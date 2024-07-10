China: Interest in Italy among Chinese tourists is growing

July 9, 2024_ Major Chinese travel agencies and online platforms report an increase in bookings for long-haul destinations such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Sporting events such as the Paris Olympics and the European football championship have contributed to increasing the flow of tourists to Europe. In particular, bookings for Italy are growing strongly, also thanks to the opening of new direct air routes. At the same time, inbound tourism to China is experiencing a boom, with a significant increase in visitors from countries such as Italy, France and Germany, facilitated by visa-free policies. sdchina.com reports it. Shenzhen Airport has seen a notable increase in the number of foreign tourists, with a 292% increase in visitors from visa-free countries.