August 30, 2024_ The Conference on the Development of Overseas Chinese Intelligence, which brought together participants from 36 countries to discuss industrial innovation and cooperation, concluded in Beijing. Among the speakers, a Chinese educator living in Milan highlighted the growing interest of Italians in Chinese culture and the quality of Chinese products, now perceived as a symbol of high quality. The conference provided an important platform for dialogue between China and Europe, with a focus on renewable energy and technological innovation. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the importance of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries. The event included 16 activities, creating opportunities for future collaboration between China and Italy.