Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
China: International flights expected to increase by 31%

02 novembre 2024
November 2, 2024_ International flights to and from China are expected to grow by nearly 31% between October and March, with Asian destinations and domestic airlines leading the way. This increase is indicative of a recovery in the airline industry, which is benefiting from growing travel demand. Chinese airlines are expanding their routes to meet growing travel interest, the South China Morning Post reported. This increase in flights could also boost tourism and international trade, contributing to China's post-pandemic economic recovery.

economic recovery ripresa economica recovery Cina
