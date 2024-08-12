China: International Poetry Festival between China and Italy in Rome in 2025

August 12, 2024_ Phoenix Publishing & Media Group has announced the organization of an international poetry festival in Rome, scheduled for the end of 2025, in collaboration with Delufa Press. This event is based on a project of mutual translation of contemporary poems between China and Italy, highlighting the importance of poetry as a literary form capable of uniting different cultures. Yuan Nan, vice president of Phoenix Publishing, highlighted how poetry is particularly suitable for cross-cultural diffusion and impact. The initiative follows a visit organized in May by PPMG and the Jiangsu Writers' Association to Europe, with the participation of poet Han Dong. The news was reported by global.chinadaily.com.cn. This festival represents a unique opportunity to celebrate and promote Chinese and Italian literature, strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.