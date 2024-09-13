Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
China: Interview with Ambassador Zhang Hanhui on Sino-Russian Cooperation

September 12, 2024_ Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui gave an interview to the Russian weekly 'Novosti Mira', discussing China-Russia...

China: Interview with Ambassador Zhang Hanhui on Sino-Russian Cooperation
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui gave an interview to the Russian weekly 'Novosti Mira', discussing China-Russia relations ahead of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Zhang highlighted the significant progress in economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the importance of political trust and strategic collaboration. He also mentioned that bilateral trade reached a historic record in 2023, increasing 26.3 percent year-on-year. The source of this news is cyol.com. China-Russia cooperation extends to various fields, including investment, military technology, and cultural exchanges, contributing to regional and global stability.

